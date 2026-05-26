Yung Miami Claims Date Spent $2.3 Million In One Night, Rejects Idea Of Marriage

If you want to date Yung Miami, your bank account better be ready, because the men in her life are apparently dropping millions for one date.

As allegations and lawsuits against Combs escalated, Yung Miami also faced online backlash for her public association with him. Critics revisited viral moments involving the pair, while others defended her, arguing that being in a relationship with someone does not automatically mean knowledge of alleged private behavior. Still, she has faced backlash for supporting him through his trial. Check out the clips of Yung Miami on the livestream below.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami and Diddy confirmed their relationship in 2022 after months of speculation about their appearances together at events and vacations. The rapper openly described their romance as nontraditional, explaining in interviews and on her Caresha Please podcast that they were dating while still free to see other people. Despite that arrangement, the two became one of Hip Hop’s most visible couples, frequently appearing together.

Yung Miami and Lucas were just chopping it up in the 305 when the latter wanted to know how much money the rapper had ever received from a man, or how much someone had spent on her at one time. Miami smirked and admitted, “I’m not gon’ lie, like I had a date night. It was like $2.3 million." Jordyn couldn't believe it. Yung Miami added, “Like, I ain’t even lying. Swear to God on my kids b*tch.”

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.