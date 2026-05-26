Yung Miami Claims Date Spent $2.3 Million In One Night, Rejects Idea Of Marriage

As many women are trying to find "the one" who will propose one day, Yung Miami isn't worried about having a husband. The City Girls star has long talked about her dating and sexual escapades in her music, and now she's expanding on those thoughts during a chat with Jordyn Lucas's livestream.
Yung Miami and Lucas were just chopping it up in the 305 when the latter wanted to know how much money the rapper had ever received from a man, or how much someone had spent on her at one time. Miami smirked and admitted, “I’m not gon’ lie, like I had a date night. It was like $2.3 million." Jordyn couldn't believe it. Yung Miami added, “Like, I ain’t even lying. Swear to God on my kids b*tch.”
Elsewhere, Caresha also claimed she gets called a "bird brain" because she says she never wants to get married. She expressed that "n*ggas cheat so bad" and spoke about how expensive it is to get divorced.
Read More: DJ Akademiks Clowns Yung Miami For Wanting A Man With $100 Million
Fans Bring Up Yung Miami & Diddy's Relationship
Meanwhile, Yung Miami and Diddy confirmed their relationship in 2022 after months of speculation about their appearances together at events and vacations. The rapper openly described their romance as nontraditional, explaining in interviews and on her Caresha Please podcast that they were dating while still free to see other people. Despite that arrangement, the two became one of Hip Hop’s most visible couples, frequently appearing together.
As allegations and lawsuits against Combs escalated, Yung Miami also faced online backlash for her public association with him. Critics revisited viral moments involving the pair, while others defended her, arguing that being in a relationship with someone does not automatically mean knowledge of alleged private behavior. Still, she has faced backlash for supporting him through his trial. Check out the clips of Yung Miami on the livestream below.