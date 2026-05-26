Jordyn Lucas

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Yung Miami Claims Date Spent $2.3 Million In One Night, Rejects Idea Of Marriage
If you want to date Yung Miami, your bank account better be ready, because the men in her life are apparently dropping millions for one date.
By
Erika Marie
May 26, 2026