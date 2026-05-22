Just My Type - Song by BLXST

BY Tallie Spencer
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BLXST is setting the tone for summertime with another smooth and soulful release.

BLXST continues leaning into feel-good summertime vibes with “Just My Type.” The singer-songwriter is continuing to build anticipation for his upcoming album Labor of Love, and is keeping things steady with each release. The newest song is a smooth, self-produced record centered around chemistry, vulnerability, and genuine connection. According to BLXST, the song intentionally brings him back to the sound fans first connected with early in his career, focusing on living in the moment rather than overthinking relationships that feel natural. The release also arrives alongside a nostalgic music video, capturing warm scenes of friends bonding over video games, dominos, and house party moments. “Just My Type” follows the previously released “Day After Day” featuring Big Sad 1900 as BLXST prepares for what he’s calling his most personal and intentional project to date. If one thing's certain, we've never heard a bad BLXST song!

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Labor of Love

Quotable Lyrics

Love you in the morning
Love you late at night
Til you feel like you important
You just my type

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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