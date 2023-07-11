Blxst has impressed us already with his work in 2023 so far, from his appearance on Labo4oe’s “Tada” to his Just For Clarity 2 EP. The latter previously gave R&B lovers four new songs to revel in, including “Passionate” featuring Roddy Ricch, “Keep Calling” with Larry June, and the Mustard-produced “Ghetto Cinderella” alongside Terrace Martin. His most recent work came in the form of “West Coast Weekend” with YG and Tyga last month, but Blxst knows that’s not enough to keep his fans satisfied all through the summer.

On Tuesday (July 11), the vocalist surprised us with a new single called “child of GOD,” which finally finds him connecting with West Coast artist Remble. Blxst begins the song with a catchy chorus followed by a reflective verse. “Yeah, and I done seen it all above / The hate, the love, the fake handshakes, the genuine hugs / It is what it is, yeah, was what it was / I done really lost friends, that’s what success does,” he contemplates.

Blxst is Feeling Like a “child of GOD” on New Remble Collab

For his part, Remble brings his signature flow to the beat, praising the Lord and reminding listeners that things come easier when you surrender to the divine plan. While speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Blxst explained how their genre-bending single came to be. “Remble, for example, the dichotomy between him and me, it’s just like good and evil. People love to see those things meshed together. And even on ‘child of GOD,’ that was the constant theme in the song, seeing the good, no matter what evil you’re surrounded by,” he told the host.

Learn the lyrics to Blxst and Remble’s “child of GOD” collaboration on YouTube above, or add the new arrival to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you feeling the song? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our R&B Season round-up at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lost in my fate, hard to relate

Forgive me for my sins, all the hearts that I break

Wished I was on, now I’m gettin’ off with the greats

I guess you gotta win, all them losses you take