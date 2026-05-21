White Flag - Song by Vince Staples

Vince Staples has never been interested in following the rule book, and the rollout for Cry Baby makes that even clearer. This week, the Long Beach native returned with “White Flag,” a politically-charged single paired with striking visuals of him painting the U.S. flag and firing at a white flag itself. Dreamy live instrumentation and haunting background vocals give the record an eerie weight that lingers long after it ends. “White Flag” arrives as the second single from his forthcoming album, following “Blackberry Marmalade,” and marks another bold step into Vince Staples's post-Def Jam Recordings era. Check out the new single below.
Album: Cry Baby
Genre: Hip-hop
Release Date: May 21st, 2026
Quotable Lyrics
Why they treat me like I'm in a UFO
Cuffed me in the backseat so I can't phone home
How does it feel to be all alone?
Quite familiar, Freeway Roc La familia