Chris Rock Claims He Dated The Same Women As Tupac

Decades after his death, people are still talking about Tupac Shakur, and this time, it's Chris Rock with the mention. In recent years, conversations surrounding the comedian have been laced with gossip about his infamous slap by Will Smith at the Academy Awards. As people continue to speculate about what really happened that evening, Rock recently switched up the chatter by saying he almost got into a fight with Pac, a longtime friend of Jada Pinkett-Smith, after learning they were involved with the same women.
During his appearance on the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, Rock admitted that Shakur "didn't like" him, adding that their relationship was "weird." He said, “It’s always the same sh*t, [we were] f*cking the same girls. He always won that battle.”
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A Rapper Lost Too Soon
Sadly, Tupac was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson fight alongside Suge Knight. A white Cadillac reportedly pulled alongside the car Tupac was riding in and opened fire. He was struck multiple times and died from his injuries six days later at just 25 years old.
For years, the case became one of music’s most infamous unsolved murders. His feud with The Notorious B.I.G. became central to how many people interpreted the killing, even as definitive answers remained elusive for decades.
Then, in 2023, Las Vegas authorities arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection with Tupac’s murder after years of public speculation surrounding his alleged involvement. Prosecutors accused Davis of orchestrating the shooting, reopening public attention around the case nearly 30 years after Tupac’s death.