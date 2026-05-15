Chris Rock Claims He Dated The Same Women As Tupac

BY Erika Marie
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Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chris Rock backstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit:
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chris Rock backstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S/Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
According to Chris Rock, Tupac "didn't like" him because they were regularly involved with the same ladies.

Decades after his death, people are still talking about Tupac Shakur, and this time, it's Chris Rock with the mention. In recent years, conversations surrounding the comedian have been laced with gossip about his infamous slap by Will Smith at the Academy Awards. As people continue to speculate about what really happened that evening, Rock recently switched up the chatter by saying he almost got into a fight with Pac, a longtime friend of Jada Pinkett-Smith, after learning they were involved with the same women.

During his appearance on the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, Rock admitted that Shakur "didn't like" him, adding that their relationship was "weird." He said, “It’s always the same sh*t, [we were] f*cking the same girls. He always won that battle.”

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

A Rapper Lost Too Soon

Sadly, Tupac was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson fight alongside Suge Knight. A white Cadillac reportedly pulled alongside the car Tupac was riding in and opened fire. He was struck multiple times and died from his injuries six days later at just 25 years old.

For years, the case became one of music’s most infamous unsolved murders. His feud with The Notorious B.I.G. became central to how many people interpreted the killing, even as definitive answers remained elusive for decades.

Then, in 2023, Las Vegas authorities arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection with Tupac’s murder after years of public speculation surrounding his alleged involvement. Prosecutors accused Davis of orchestrating the shooting, reopening public attention around the case nearly 30 years after Tupac’s death.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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