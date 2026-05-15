Young - Song by Steve Aoki featuring BIA & Destroy Lonely

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-14 at 11.03.19 PM Screenshot 2026-05-14 at 11.03.19 PM
The three embrace a life worth living on this new track.

Steve Aoki brings high-energy festival vibes to his latest single “Forever Young,” teaming up with BIA and Destroy Lonely for an upbeat crossover record built for late nights and summer parties. Driven by carefree lyrics, the track centers around living in the moment and embracing a reckless, youthful mindset. BIA delivers a confident hook while Destroy Lonely floats across the beat with flex-heavy verses about nightlife, partying, and fast living.

The song blends Steve Aoki’s electronic production style with modern hip-hop energy. “Forever Young” continues Aoki’s long-running ability to bridge rap and EDM worlds while spotlighting artists who thrive on high-energy records.

Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Middle fingers to the sun
Tell 'em we don't give a fuck
Livin' life forever young

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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