Young - Song by Steve Aoki featuring BIA & Destroy Lonely

Steve Aoki brings high-energy festival vibes to his latest single “Forever Young,” teaming up with BIA and Destroy Lonely for an upbeat crossover record built for late nights and summer parties. Driven by carefree lyrics, the track centers around living in the moment and embracing a reckless, youthful mindset. BIA delivers a confident hook while Destroy Lonely floats across the beat with flex-heavy verses about nightlife, partying, and fast living.