There's a new Sports Illustrated swimsuit 2026 model as Tiffany Haddish shows off her toned body for the outlet's cover. This week, the magazine released its latest issue, hosting several celebrities for its coveted placement. Despite her controversies, Haddish remains a leader in the comedy scene, and in an interview with SI, she mentioned her "started from the bottom now we're here" journey.
“This little girl from South Central L.A. is now a swimsuit model,” Haddish said. “If you believe in yourself enough, you can achieve anything, anything you want to achieve.” Others highlighted in the issue include Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English, and Hilary Duff.
Read More: Tiffany Haddish Weighs In On Common Wanting To Marry Jennifer Hudson
Haddish's DUI Case Gets An Update
Meanwhile, reports show that Haddish continues to fight her DUI case. Back in 2022, she was arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel in Georgia. WSB-TV states that Haddish's attorney wants the case thrown out due to “substantial delays in her case.” Further, the lawyer claims that his client “has repeatedly requested information regarding the status.”
“The Court has responded on several occasions that it was ‘working on it,’” documents show. “Ms. Haddish has indicated to the Court that she was ready for trial approximately ten times and that she was just waiting for the orders from the Court.” The attorney reportedly added, “The length of delay has been (thus far) nearly 52 months. The reason for the delay is unknown to defendant... Therefore, Ms. Haddish respectfully requests that the Court find that this substantial delay without any apparent justification was in violation of her constitutional rights to a speedy trial."
The case is ongoing. Check out Tiffany Haddish's Sports Illustrated cover above.