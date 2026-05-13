Amid the update about her 2022 DUI case, Tiffany Haddish poses in a bikini as a cover girl for Sports Illustrated.

“The Court has responded on several occasions that it was ‘working on it,’” documents show. “Ms. Haddish has indicated to the Court that she was ready for trial approximately ten times and that she was just waiting for the orders from the Court.” The attorney reportedly added, “The length of delay has been (thus far) nearly 52 months. The reason for the delay is unknown to defendant... Therefore, Ms. Haddish respectfully requests that the Court find that this substantial delay without any apparent justification was in violation of her constitutional rights to a speedy trial."

There's a new Sports Illustrated swimsuit 2026 model as Tiffany Haddish shows off her toned body for the outlet's cover. This week, the magazine released its latest issue, hosting several celebrities for its coveted placement. Despite her controversies, Haddish remains a leader in the comedy scene, and in an interview with SI, she mentioned her "started from the bottom now we're here" journey.

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