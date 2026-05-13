Ice Cube Taps Mike Epps For “Friday” 30th Anniversary Concert

BY Aron A.
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May 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube warms up before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ice Cube plans to commemorate 30 years of “Friday."

It’s been 30 years since Chris Tucker’s Smokey and Ice Cube’s Craig gave us a day in the life in Compton–smoking weed, avoiding Deebo, and trying to repay Big Worm. Of course, Friday still stands as one of the greatest stoner comedies of all time, but to even refer to it as a stoner comedy feels like it undermines its brilliance in the first place.

In the 30 years since the movie’s release, it has left a grand impact alongside its two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next. And now, Ice Cube plans to commemorate the anniversary in a major way. Per All Hip Hop, he will be hosting ​​Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing with Mike Epps in Long Beach, CA. The event will be hosted at the Long Beach Amphitheater with additional performances from Scarface and Warren G.

Friday has always been about and for the fans who made it a classic and kept it alive for nearly 30 years,” Ice Cube said in a statement. “To be able to step back out there with Mike Epps and bring that energy to the stage for a one-night-only experience in Long Beach is special. This show represents the beginning of the next chapter.”

Epps added, “​​Every day for the last 30 years, someone has told me how much they loved the Friday franchise and how much the characters mean to them. To reunite with Cube and bring this one-night-only experience to the fans is incredible.”

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When Does Last Friday Drop?

According to reports, Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ And Laughing will actually take place on the same day that Last Friday hits theatres. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from Ice Cube or the studio yet. Nonetheless, the latest update is that Last Friday will be coming out in the future and is now out of development hell. We will keep you posted on any further updates. 

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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