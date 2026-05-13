Rambo - Song by BabyChiefDoit

BabyChiefDoit is an artist who certainly knows how to make an impression. His songs are full of energy and boastful lyrics. His youthful exuberance can be found with every new song and project. Moving forward, it appears as though he has a new album, RAMBO, coming soon. As a way to help build hype for this, he has come through with a new video single of the same name. Overall, the song is yet another banger from the artist. There is some exciting production, with BabyChiefDoit offering up his infectious flow. It's a dope track, and one that will put BabyChiefDoit on your radar heading into this weekend's slate of releases.
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: RAMBO