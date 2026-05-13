Rambo - Song by BabyChiefDoit

BabyChiefDoit is known for his energetic tracks, and on Wednesday, he delivered another one with the video single, "Rambo"

BabyChiefDoit is an artist who certainly knows how to make an impression. His songs are full of energy and boastful lyrics. His youthful exuberance can be found with every new song and project. Moving forward, it appears as though he has a new album, RAMBO, coming soon. As a way to help build hype for this, he has come through with a new video single of the same name. Overall, the song is yet another banger from the artist. There is some exciting production, with BabyChiefDoit offering up his infectious flow. It's a dope track, and one that will put BabyChiefDoit on your radar heading into this weekend's slate of releases.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!