Rise Against My Broken Odds - Album by BabyChiefDoit

BabyChiefDoit's rise to stardom has been fun to watch, and he has not disappointed us yet. On Friday, he returned with his anticipated new project, Rise Against My Broken Odds. The short form of the album is R.A.M.B.O which is appropriate given his flows and his lyrical stylings. Ultimately, BabyChiefDoit shows quite a bit of growth on this project. The beats are blistering, and the vocals themselves are an improvement from past projects. Ultimately, this is an artist who is hungry to prove himself, and we love to see it.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Rise Against My Broken Odds
- Laugh Now, Cry Later
- RAMBO
- Gimmie A Kiss
- Live By The Gun
- Game Six
- WENT WEST
- On The Run
- Ghetto Love Story
- NY (feat. B Jack$ & ZEDDY WILL)
- DTM (feat. BunnaB & YKNIECE)
- The Story Of Jane
- Dear Jonathan
- Y'all Can't Kill Me
- Get High
- Party Girl (Pop That Bottle)
- Apple Of My Eye
- Outro