Warning Shot - EP by BabyChiefDoIt

BabyChiefDoIt is an artist who is going to be a household name soon enough. After making the XXL Freshman list, the artist has proven that he is one of the best young rappers in the game. He is looking to keep his momentum going, and his latest EP, Warning Shot, certainly accomplishes that goal. There are five songs here, with fast flows and heavy production characterizing the vast majority of the songs. However, we do get some slow moments, especially with "ATTITUDE PROBLEMS" which features sexy drill extraordinaire, BabyChiefDoIt. It's a solid EP, and it is one that will keep fans satisfied until the next album.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Warning Shot
- TIL THE WHOLE WORLD ZOO
- HOW U DOIN
- CLOUD 9
- ATTITUDE PROBLEMS ft. Cash Cobain
- THE WOOD