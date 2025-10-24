Warning Shot - EP by BabyChiefDoIt

Chicago rapper BabyChiefDoIt has been taking the world by storm, and his new 5-track EP is pure energy that fans will love.

BabyChiefDoIt is an artist who is going to be a household name soon enough. After making the XXL Freshman list, the artist has proven that he is one of the best young rappers in the game. He is looking to keep his momentum going, and his latest EP, Warning Shot, certainly accomplishes that goal. There are five songs here, with fast flows and heavy production characterizing the vast majority of the songs. However, we do get some slow moments, especially with "ATTITUDE PROBLEMS" which features sexy drill extraordinaire, BabyChiefDoIt. It's a solid EP, and it is one that will keep fans satisfied until the next album.

