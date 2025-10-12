Fried Chicken - Song by BabyChiefDoIt

BabyChiefDoIt has been having a massive rise to fame as of late, and his new song "Fried Chicken" proves him to be a skilled hook writer.

BabyChiefDoIt has been having an impressive 2025. While he did catch some heat for claiming he uses ChatGPT to write his lyrics, it seems like he may have stopped. We say that because there is no way an AI chat bot wrote the hook to his new single, "Fried Chicken." This is a track that is definitely going to make you want to check out more of BabyChiefDoIt's music. The bars are heavy and aggressive, while the hook is catchy, albeit violent. It's the type of single that can serve as a mission statement. One that you can't help but believe in once you hear it. After making the XXL Freshman list in 2025, it is clear that BabyChiefDoIt is here to stay.

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From Fried Chicken

26-12, they wanna know the meanin'
All my bitches know I'm leavin', I don't need a reason
Before you think 'bout tweakin' with us, take it up with Jesus
'Cause nine times outta' ten, you gon' get sent to meet him

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
