Fried Chicken - Song by BabyChiefDoIt

BabyChiefDoIt has been having an impressive 2025. While he did catch some heat for claiming he uses ChatGPT to write his lyrics, it seems like he may have stopped. We say that because there is no way an AI chat bot wrote the hook to his new single, "Fried Chicken." This is a track that is definitely going to make you want to check out more of BabyChiefDoIt's music. The bars are heavy and aggressive, while the hook is catchy, albeit violent. It's the type of single that can serve as a mission statement. One that you can't help but believe in once you hear it. After making the XXL Freshman list in 2025, it is clear that BabyChiefDoIt is here to stay.