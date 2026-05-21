Game Six – Song by BabyChiefDoit

BabyChiefDoit's "Game Six" is a perfect track for the NBA playoff season, even if his native Chicago didn't make the tournament this year.

BabyChiefDoit is seemingly preparing something big to drop soon, as he just followed up his earlier May single "Rambo" with the new "Game Six." This track is another banger from the Chicago native, making the most out of grand brass hits, a minimal piano line, and hard-hitting trap percussion. As usual, the 17-year-old comes through with an energetic and relentless flow, coming through with a lot of personality and presence on the cut. While it won't convince any naysayers, "Game Six" is an undeniably boisterous record that just so happens to be the perfect hype-up track for the NBA playoff season. While BabyChiefDoit's Chicago Bulls didn't make it this year, referencing Michael Jordan 's iconic game-winning game six Finals shot in 1998 is never a bad idea.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.