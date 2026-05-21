Game Six – Song by BabyChiefDoit

BabyChiefDoit is seemingly preparing something big to drop soon, as he just followed up his earlier May single "Rambo" with the new "Game Six." This track is another banger from the Chicago native, making the most out of grand brass hits, a minimal piano line, and hard-hitting trap percussion. As usual, the 17-year-old comes through with an energetic and relentless flow, coming through with a lot of personality and presence on the cut. While it won't convince any naysayers, "Game Six" is an undeniably boisterous record that just so happens to be the perfect hype-up track for the NBA playoff season. While BabyChiefDoit's Chicago Bulls didn't make it this year, referencing Michael Jordan's iconic game-winning game six Finals shot in 1998 is never a bad idea.
Release Date: May 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Game Six
Pockets fat, the gang lit,
I'm still on that gang s**t,
Fourth quarter, game six,
Last second, I made a hit