ADU 3 - EP by Boldy James & Real Bad Man

Boldy James is one of the most prolific artists in hip-hop, and recently, he teamed up with Real Bad Man for the ADU trilogy conclusion.

Boldy James and Real Bad Man have done some phenomenal work together. For instance, the two have been working on their ADU trilogy. The third project has finally been released, and it has been making its way to fans. Once again, the duo has outdone themselves. There are six tracks to be found on ADU 3, and as you can imagine, there is lots of quality to be found here. The production sounds fantastic, while Boldy's rapping style continues to be top-notch.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!