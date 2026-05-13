ADU 3 - EP by Boldy James & Real Bad Man

Boldy James and Real Bad Man have done some phenomenal work together. For instance, the two have been working on their ADU trilogy. The third project has finally been released, and it has been making its way to fans. Once again, the duo has outdone themselves. There are six tracks to be found on ADU 3, and as you can imagine, there is lots of quality to be found here. The production sounds fantastic, while Boldy's rapping style continues to be top-notch.
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for ADU 3
- Solomon's Prayer
- Trap Wikipedia ft. Overlord Scotch
- Just Gotta Hang On
- Wasn't Enough For Me
- In a Rush
- Wisecracks On The Sly