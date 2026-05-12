Freddie Gibbs Makes History As Newest Mizuno Sportstyle Ambassador

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Freddie Gibbs (right) and Ben Lambert watch in the first half of the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Freddie Gibbs has signed on as Mizuno Sportstyle's first non-athlete global brand ambassador, with a collaborative sneaker expected.

Freddie Gibbs just made history with Mizuno. The rapper has officially signed on as Mizuno Sportstyle's first-ever non-athlete global brand ambassador. For a brand that has always been athlete-focused, this is a genuinely significant shift.

Gibbs and Mizuno first connected during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025. He performed at the brand's showroom for the launch of the Mizuno Our Wave Prophecy Morelia Neo. That first link-up clearly turned into something bigger.

The campaign imagery was shot during a recent trip to Japan. Gibbs visited Mizuno's headquarters in Osaka, practiced samurai sword techniques, spent time at the batting cages, and trained at Casanova Gym in Tokyo. The content looks great and fits both Gibbs' personality and Mizuno's Japanese heritage naturally.

The bigger news for sneaker fans is what comes next. A Freddie Gibbs x Mizuno collaborative sneaker is expected to launch in early 2027 via the Mizuno website and select retailers. That's something worth circling on the calendar.

Mizuno Sportstyle has been building serious momentum in the streetwear and sneaker space over the past few years. The brand has 120 years of sports technology behind it. Signing Gibbs signals a clear intention to push further into culture not just sport. Freddie Gibbs is one of the most respected figures in hip-hop right now. This partnership makes sense from both sides.

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Freddie Gibbs Mizuno Ambassador

Mizuno Sportstyle is the lifestyle arm of Mizuno, a Japanese brand founded in 1906, best known for baseball, running, and volleyball gear. Also in recent years, they have been quietly building a reputation in sneaker culture through silhouettes like the Wave Prophecy and the Morelia Neo.

The shoes tend to feature sculpted, futuristic midsoles with strong Japanese design influence. Colorways lean technical and minimal. The brand sits in an interesting space, not as mainstream as Nike or Adidas, but increasingly respected by people who care about design and heritage.

Signing Freddie Gibbs, who has a loyal and culturally engaged fanbase, is the brand's clearest statement yet that it's coming for a bigger seat at the table.

Read More: Fans Are Already Lining Up For The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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