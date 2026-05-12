Freddie Gibbs Makes History As Newest Mizuno Sportstyle Ambassador

Freddie Gibbs just made history with Mizuno. The rapper has officially signed on as Mizuno Sportstyle's first-ever non-athlete global brand ambassador. For a brand that has always been athlete-focused, this is a genuinely significant shift.

Gibbs and Mizuno first connected during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025. He performed at the brand's showroom for the launch of the Mizuno Our Wave Prophecy Morelia Neo. That first link-up clearly turned into something bigger.

The campaign imagery was shot during a recent trip to Japan. Gibbs visited Mizuno's headquarters in Osaka, practiced samurai sword techniques, spent time at the batting cages, and trained at Casanova Gym in Tokyo. The content looks great and fits both Gibbs' personality and Mizuno's Japanese heritage naturally.

The bigger news for sneaker fans is what comes next. A Freddie Gibbs x Mizuno collaborative sneaker is expected to launch in early 2027 via the Mizuno website and select retailers. That's something worth circling on the calendar.

Mizuno Sportstyle has been building serious momentum in the streetwear and sneaker space over the past few years. The brand has 120 years of sports technology behind it. Signing Gibbs signals a clear intention to push further into culture not just sport. Freddie Gibbs is one of the most respected figures in hip-hop right now. This partnership makes sense from both sides.

Freddie Gibbs Mizuno Ambassador

Mizuno Sportstyle is the lifestyle arm of Mizuno, a Japanese brand founded in 1906, best known for baseball, running, and volleyball gear. Also in recent years, they have been quietly building a reputation in sneaker culture through silhouettes like the Wave Prophecy and the Morelia Neo.

The shoes tend to feature sculpted, futuristic midsoles with strong Japanese design influence. Colorways lean technical and minimal. The brand sits in an interesting space, not as mainstream as Nike or Adidas, but increasingly respected by people who care about design and heritage.

Signing Freddie Gibbs, who has a loyal and culturally engaged fanbase, is the brand's clearest statement yet that it's coming for a bigger seat at the table.