I Will - Song by HotBlock Jmoe featuring Jacquees

HotBlock Jmoe is coming through with a new single, "I Will," and it features R&B sensation Jacquees.

Double cup filled up I'm missing a tech, go live on a Wednesday You got a friend and I got a twin, girl go see what your friends say She a 10 we fuck off the perk 10's, let's see what them drugs do Put ya neckand ya wrist on a hundred bands, shit I'd be in love too

HotBlock Jmoe has been steadily grinding and building his fanbase over the past few years. With the release of After Darkness, the artist was able to show fans his artistic evolution. However, it is important to remember that he has no plans to slow down. Not anytime soon, at least. Over the weekend, he came through with his brand-new track, "I Will." This latest effort features the likes of Jacquees, who turns this into an R&B smash. Jacquees sounds smooth on the hook, delivering an ear-grabbing, catchy vocal melody. From there, HotBlock Jmoe adds some confident bars into the mix and offers up his own melodic voice to complement Jacquees. It's a dope track, and you can watch the music video, below.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!