I Will - Song by HotBlock Jmoe featuring Jacquees

HotBlock Jmoe has been steadily grinding and building his fanbase over the past few years. With the release of After Darkness, the artist was able to show fans his artistic evolution. However, it is important to remember that he has no plans to slow down. Not anytime soon, at least. Over the weekend, he came through with his brand-new track, "I Will." This latest effort features the likes of Jacquees, who turns this into an R&B smash. Jacquees sounds smooth on the hook, delivering an ear-grabbing, catchy vocal melody. From there, HotBlock Jmoe adds some confident bars into the mix and offers up his own melodic voice to complement Jacquees. It's a dope track, and you can watch the music video, below.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from I Will
Double cup filled up I'm missing a tech, go live on a Wednesday
You got a friend and I got a twin, girl go see what your friends say
She a 10 we fuck off the perk 10's, let's see what them drugs do
Put ya neckand ya wrist on a hundred bands, shit I'd be in love too