Charlamagne Tha God Demands Better Representation For Rob Markman & Wayno On Complex's Controversial Media Power Rankings List

Complex's Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list has caused quite the stir over the past week or so. Media legends like Charlamagne Tha God were ranked fifth on the list, while DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden took the top two spots.

Overall, there has been a lengthy conversation about whether or not people like N3on should be on the list. The same can be said of Kai Cenat, who has not streamed in months. Real hip-hop journalists like Rob Markman were ranked 35th, while Wayno wasn't on the list at all.

There were some huge omissions, and Charlamagne couldn't help but notice this. During a conversation with Breakfast Club co-host Loren Lorosa, Charlamagne explained how he believes Rob Markman and Wayno deserved much higher placements. Lorosa echoed those sentiments, noting that whenever she needs context on a story, she goes to Markman and Wayno. Their historical knowledge is second to none.

Charlamagne Tha God Advocates For Rob Markman

As for Charlamagne, he believes Markman and Wayno actually know what they are talking about. The media space can be full of talking heads with zero context for what they are saying. Markman and Wayno break that mold and offer commentary that is always reasonable and well-researched.

“Rob [Markman] should be way higher on this mf list," Charlamagne exclaimed. "Guys like Rob & guys like Wayno, they offer a lot in regards to actual hip hop commentary and they correct the record on a lot of people who don’t know what tf they talking about.”

The Complex list has certainly done its job from a discourse standpoint. It has started a larger conversation about the role of hip-hop media, and who actually does the legwork.