Charlamagne Tha God Demands Better Representation For Rob Markman & Wayno On Complex's Controversial Media Power Rankings List

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Complex's hip-hop media power rankings list continues to spark debate, with Charlamagne Tha God going to bat for Wayno and Rob Markman.

Complex's Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list has caused quite the stir over the past week or so. Media legends like Charlamagne Tha God were ranked fifth on the list, while DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden took the top two spots.

Overall, there has been a lengthy conversation about whether or not people like N3on should be on the list. The same can be said of Kai Cenat, who has not streamed in months. Real hip-hop journalists like Rob Markman were ranked 35th, while Wayno wasn't on the list at all.

There were some huge omissions, and Charlamagne couldn't help but notice this. During a conversation with Breakfast Club co-host Loren Lorosa, Charlamagne explained how he believes Rob Markman and Wayno deserved much higher placements. Lorosa echoed those sentiments, noting that whenever she needs context on a story, she goes to Markman and Wayno. Their historical knowledge is second to none.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

Charlamagne Tha God Advocates For Rob Markman

As for Charlamagne, he believes Markman and Wayno actually know what they are talking about. The media space can be full of talking heads with zero context for what they are saying. Markman and Wayno break that mold and offer commentary that is always reasonable and well-researched.

“Rob [Markman] should be way higher on this mf list," Charlamagne exclaimed. "Guys like Rob & guys like Wayno, they offer a lot in regards to actual hip hop commentary and they correct the record on a lot of people who don’t know what tf they talking about.”

The Complex list has certainly done its job from a discourse standpoint. It has started a larger conversation about the role of hip-hop media, and who actually does the legwork.

Of course, putting DJ Akademiks at number one is going to generate discussion. He is a polarizing figure who, at times, ventures into shock jock territory. Putting him at number one on this list is like calling Howard Stern the best radio personality. No matter what, Complex got exactly what it wanted.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event TV DJ Akademiks Unleashes On Ebro After Being Named Complex's #1 Hip-Hop Media Personality
NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference TV Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Call DJ Akademiks An "Algorithm Hustler" Following Complex List
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music No Jumper's Poetik Flakko Gets Flamed For Suggesting That Adin Ross Is More Hip-Hop Than Rob Markman
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Disses Journalist Rob Markman With Resurfaced Clip of Tory Lanez Rapping Lil Wayne
Comments 0