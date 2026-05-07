Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Call DJ Akademiks An "Algorithm Hustler" Following Complex List

Complex's latest Hip-Hop Media rankings list has caused quite the stir as of late. DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, and DJ Vlad were at the top of the list. Meanwhile, people like Ebro, N.O.R.E., Alphonse Pierre, and even N3on found themselves within the Top 35.
Overall, this ranking has proven to be controversial. Some of the people on the list don't even operate within hip-hop. Meanwhile, some of the inclusions actively make a mockery of the culture. There is a sense that the list was a bit tone deaf in certain places.
These debates have lasted a couple of days, and recently, Ebro himself weighed in on the debate. During an episode of The Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg show, Ebro and Rosenberg had some interesting perspectives on the list.
Ebro notes that Akademiks is an "algorithm hustler" and that Complex's interview with him was a prime example of that. Interestingly enough, Ebro admitted that he is guilty of engaging in algo hustling, as well.
The Hip-Hop Media Debate Continues
Ebro and Rosenberg went on to congratulate the real journalists who made their way onto the list. Names like Pierre, Frazier Tharpe, Elliott Wilson, and Rob Markman were solid shoutouts. For those who may not know, Pierre is a writer for Pitchfork, known for his sharply written reviews. He is also known for highlighting obscure artists and subgenres within hip-hop.
Meanwhile, Tharpe is doing his thing at GQ. Elliott Wilson is a legend of the industry, and Markman continues to be someone delivering level-headed commentary on the latest news in hip-hop.
Unfortunately, people like N3on got ranked above the majority of the journalists we just mentioned. It just goes to show that being unlikable on a live stream can actually carry you farther than you might think.