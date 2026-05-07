Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Call DJ Akademiks An "Algorithm Hustler" Following Complex List

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ebro Darden moderates the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Ebro was ranked in Top 10 in Complex's Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings, with DJ Akademiks taking the number one spot.

Complex's latest Hip-Hop Media rankings list has caused quite the stir as of late. DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, and DJ Vlad were at the top of the list. Meanwhile, people like Ebro, N.O.R.E., Alphonse Pierre, and even N3on found themselves within the Top 35.

Overall, this ranking has proven to be controversial. Some of the people on the list don't even operate within hip-hop. Meanwhile, some of the inclusions actively make a mockery of the culture. There is a sense that the list was a bit tone deaf in certain places.

These debates have lasted a couple of days, and recently, Ebro himself weighed in on the debate. During an episode of The Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg show, Ebro and Rosenberg had some interesting perspectives on the list.

Ebro notes that Akademiks is an "algorithm hustler" and that Complex's interview with him was a prime example of that. Interestingly enough, Ebro admitted that he is guilty of engaging in algo hustling, as well.

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The Hip-Hop Media Debate Continues

Ebro and Rosenberg went on to congratulate the real journalists who made their way onto the list. Names like Pierre, Frazier Tharpe, Elliott Wilson, and Rob Markman were solid shoutouts. For those who may not know, Pierre is a writer for Pitchfork, known for his sharply written reviews. He is also known for highlighting obscure artists and subgenres within hip-hop.

Meanwhile, Tharpe is doing his thing at GQ. Elliott Wilson is a legend of the industry, and Markman continues to be someone delivering level-headed commentary on the latest news in hip-hop.

Unfortunately, people like N3on got ranked above the majority of the journalists we just mentioned. It just goes to show that being unlikable on a live stream can actually carry you farther than you might think.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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