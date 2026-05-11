The Weekend Unveils Dates For Asian Final Leg Of His "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour

At this point, it feels as though The Weeknd has been on tour for an eternity. His After Hours Til Dawn tour has taken him all over the world, and as it turns out, he is looking to finally wind things down.
On Sunday evening, the artist revealed the tour dates for the Asian leg of his tour. According to Kurrco, this is going to be the final leg. It will begin on September 20th in Tokyo, Japan, with the final date occurring on November 4th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Weeknd will be going to some countries that are oftentimes neglected by artists. For instance, The Weeknd is also going to Indonesia. Furthermore, Bangkok and Hong Kong are also on the itinerary. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is also planning stops in Seoul, South Korea, and Singapore.
Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"
The Weeknd Goes To Asia
Tour Dates:
Sept 10 - Tokyo, Japan
Sept 26 - Jakarta, Indonesia
Sept 27 - Jakarta, Indonesia
Oct 2 - Singapore
Oct 3 - Singapore
Oct 7 - Seoul, South Korea
Oct 8 - Seoul, South Korea
Oct 11 - Bangkok, Thailand
Oct 30 - Hong Kong, China
Oct 31 - Hong Kong, China
Nov 4 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
These tour dates are just another example of how The Weeknd has become a global artist. He continues to be one of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify, and his songs have amassed billions of streams.
His latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was the conclusion to a trilogy that also includes After Hours and Dawn FM. Moving forward, fans are curious how the artist is going to evolve and whether or not he will keep the Weeknd moniker.
Whatever the case may be, the final leg of this tour is exciting for the fans and The Weeknd himself. For some of these fans, this may be their only chance to see the singer in action. As for The Weeknd, we're sure he is ready to get off the road and enjoy some time for himself.