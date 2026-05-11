The Weekend Unveils Dates For Asian Final Leg Of His "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour

At this point, it feels as though The Weeknd has been on tour for an eternity. His After Hours Til Dawn tour has taken him all over the world, and as it turns out, he is looking to finally wind things down.

On Sunday evening, the artist revealed the tour dates for the Asian leg of his tour. According to Kurrco, this is going to be the final leg. It will begin on September 20th in Tokyo, Japan, with the final date occurring on November 4th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Weeknd will be going to some countries that are oftentimes neglected by artists. For instance, The Weeknd is also going to Indonesia. Furthermore, Bangkok and Hong Kong are also on the itinerary. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is also planning stops in Seoul, South Korea, and Singapore.



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The Weeknd Goes To Asia

Tour Dates:

Sept 10 - Tokyo, Japan

Sept 26 - Jakarta, Indonesia

Sept 27 - Jakarta, Indonesia

Oct 2 - Singapore

Oct 3 - Singapore

Oct 7 - Seoul, South Korea

Oct 8 - Seoul, South Korea

Oct 11 - Bangkok, Thailand

Oct 30 - Hong Kong, China

Oct 31 - Hong Kong, China

Nov 4 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

These tour dates are just another example of how The Weeknd has become a global artist. He continues to be one of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify, and his songs have amassed billions of streams.

His latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was the conclusion to a trilogy that also includes After Hours and Dawn FM. Moving forward, fans are curious how the artist is going to evolve and whether or not he will keep the Weeknd moniker.