The Weekend Unveils Dates For Asian Final Leg Of His "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour

BY Alexander Cole
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The Weeknd performs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 30, 2022.Entertainment The Weeknd Concert At State Farm Stadium
The Weeknd performs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 30, 2022. Entertainment The Weeknd Concert At State Farm Stadium USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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The Weeknd is going to be going on the final leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour, and it is taking him through Asia.

At this point, it feels as though The Weeknd has been on tour for an eternity. His After Hours Til Dawn tour has taken him all over the world, and as it turns out, he is looking to finally wind things down.

On Sunday evening, the artist revealed the tour dates for the Asian leg of his tour. According to Kurrco, this is going to be the final leg. It will begin on September 20th in Tokyo, Japan, with the final date occurring on November 4th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Weeknd will be going to some countries that are oftentimes neglected by artists. For instance, The Weeknd is also going to Indonesia. Furthermore, Bangkok and Hong Kong are also on the itinerary. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is also planning stops in Seoul, South Korea, and Singapore.

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The Weeknd Goes To Asia

Tour Dates:

Sept 10 - Tokyo, Japan
Sept 26 - Jakarta, Indonesia
Sept 27 - Jakarta, Indonesia
Oct 2 - Singapore
Oct 3 - Singapore
Oct 7 - Seoul, South Korea
Oct 8 - Seoul, South Korea
Oct 11 - Bangkok, Thailand
Oct 30 - Hong Kong, China
Oct 31 - Hong Kong, China
Nov 4 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

These tour dates are just another example of how The Weeknd has become a global artist. He continues to be one of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify, and his songs have amassed billions of streams.

His latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was the conclusion to a trilogy that also includes After Hours and Dawn FM. Moving forward, fans are curious how the artist is going to evolve and whether or not he will keep the Weeknd moniker.

Whatever the case may be, the final leg of this tour is exciting for the fans and The Weeknd himself. For some of these fans, this may be their only chance to see the singer in action. As for The Weeknd, we're sure he is ready to get off the road and enjoy some time for himself.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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