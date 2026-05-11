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The Weeknd Tour
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The Weekend Unveils Dates For Asian Final Leg Of His "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour
The Weeknd is going to be going on the final leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour, and it is taking him through Asia.
By
Alexander Cole
May 11, 2026