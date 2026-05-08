Kamasi Washington Reveals His Hilariously Late Reaction To Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” Shout-Out

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers\".Xxx Grammys2023 18325050 Dcb Jpg E
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers" - USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kamasi Washington also contributed to "GNX" songs "luther" and "tv off."

Keep a horn on me, that Kamasi,” Kendrick Lamar raps on his hit single, “Squabble Up,” a bar that was actually first teased in the music video for “Not Like Us.” It was one of those bars that Kendrick damn-near treated like a throwaway in how he delivered it, but it just stuck, like one of those quotable lyrics that loop in your brain.

During a recent interview on Go With Elmo Lovano, Kamasi Washington, who has won Grammys for his work on GNX, explained that he was caught by surprise by the shout-out. “It was surreal, man,” he explained. “It was weird. It was one of those moments when life is life-ing, and I started getting all these texts. Like ‘Aw man, congrats, man. That’s real cool, man.’”

Washington explained that it was early in the morning, so he wasn’t entirely sure what exactly Kendrick did to warrant the influx of messages. “I kind of integrated into the world and then like, ‘Oh, he dropped the video,’” he recalled, saying that he wasn’t really “outside” or up to speed on everything else that was happening. “Obviously, when that dropped, it was such a monumental thing that, like, people were texting me as if I knew what they were talking about. I didn’t know… They probably assumed I knew beforehand. I didn’t know. So yeah, it was trippy. I was thankful, man.”

He added, “That was a beautiful surprise to get like that. I have so much respect and admiration for Kendrick.”

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

Kendrick Lamar’s Kamasi Washington Shout Out

He and Kendrick Lamar’s work dates back to To Pimp A Butterfly, but Kamasi Washington left his imprint on the biggest song off of GNX, “luther" and "tv off."

Kamasi Washington also shared some insight into the creative process behind how he contributed to GNX, and his reaction to the Super Bowl performance. Check out the full clip above and sound off in the comments with your favorite lyric from Kendrick’s GNX

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
DJ Mustard Visits Music Choice Music Mustard Admits To Yelling Own Name After Kendrick Lamar "TV Off" Meme
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet Music Mustard Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Shout Out On New Album "GNX"
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX”
Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Footage Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Works On “GNX” In Never-Before-Seen Footage Shared By Sounwave
Comments 0