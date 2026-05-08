Drake Helps Struggling Italian Soccer Team Secure Funding

Drake continues to prove himself as an accomplished multitasker, which his massive celebrity status definitely helps with. Amid the rollout for his new album ICEMAN, he just helped an Italian soccer – sorry, football club, Venezia FC, secure massive investments to take them to the next step in country's leagues.

Per Bloomberg, the club stated that an investment vehicle helmed by Tim Leiweke and his daughter Francesa Bodie funneled $118 million in fundraising to the club. Leiweke is the former chief executive of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. The two reportedly met the ICEMAN via working together at MLSE, the owner of several huge Toronto franchises like basketball and hockey teams.

Leiweke is now the Venezia FC's holding company's co-chairman, whereas Bodie is the club's president. Venezia FC is currently a Serie B team (Italy's second football tier), and will expectedly move onto Serie A next season.

Drake co-owns Venezia FC, and this isn't the first time he's helped the club out financially. He also reportedly became a minority investor in AC Milan in 2022 and took a stake in the Venice team two years later.

Drake's Soccer Fandom

Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Drake's dropping ICEMAN next week on Friday, May 15, so he's probably too busy to keep up with the hyper-specific details of this Venezia FC investment. Still, it goes to show he has a lot of cash to blow, and important matters to attend to. The Boy's passion for sports never wavers, and we'll see what comes of Venezia FC in the future.

Elsewhere, Drake is a big soccer fan for other reasons. His son Adonis loves the sport, and he's made a few appearances at the little one's games in Toronto. So this move shouldn't surprise fans, whether for the 6ix God's interests or his business acumen.

Maybe we'll get a few Venezia FC references on ICEMAN. Now that the album is just one week away, fans are going into overdrive with their predictions and expectations. There's a lot riding on this one, but we're sure it will be a success. In any case, 2026 is quickly becoming a massive year for the OVO camp.