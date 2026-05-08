THE PRELUDE - Album by SWAVAY

SWAVAY has returned with a new seven-track album called "THE PRELUDE," which contains a co-sign from Jermaine Dupri.

SWAVAY is an Atlanta artist who can do it all. On Friday, he offered up a new seven-track project called THE PRELUDE, which is set to tease something greater. The first song on the project is a freestyle, and the intro is done by Jermaine Dupri , who offers up an impressive co-sign to the artist. Throughout the project, we get a mix of bangers and laid-back R&B-inspired cuts. Meanwhile, artists like NASAAN and MARCO PLUS adorn the tracklist. It is a solid effort, and if you are a SWAVAY fan, this will be a must-listen effort.

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