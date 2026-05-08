THE PRELUDE - Album by SWAVAY

SWAVAY is an Atlanta artist who can do it all. On Friday, he offered up a new seven-track project called THE PRELUDE, which is set to tease something greater. The first song on the project is a freestyle, and the intro is done by Jermaine Dupri, who offers up an impressive co-sign to the artist. Throughout the project, we get a mix of bangers and laid-back R&B-inspired cuts. Meanwhile, artists like NASAAN and MARCO PLUS adorn the tracklist. It is a solid effort, and if you are a SWAVAY fan, this will be a must-listen effort.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from THE PRELUDE
- BACK TO THE TRAP FREESTYLE ft. Jermaine Dupri
- KASKET
- YDKM ft. NASAAN & Couple
- DOING MY BEST ft. Girlfriend
- JUICE CRAB 2 ft. MARCO PLUS
- SIXX MINUTES
- TONY'S DEAD