GEEKIN - Song by Nemzzz featuring Lil Yachty

With Nemzzz preparing his new project, LOCKED IN, he has decided to drop a new single. This track is called "GEEKIN" and it features Lil Yachty. Overall, the production on this song is skeletal yet hypnotic. It pulls you in, and Nemzzz does the rest as he brings forth confident flows. As for Lil Yachty, he continues to experiment with his flow and his voice. There is a unique synergy happening here between the two artists, and it is clear they both understood their respective assignments. Moving forward, we're looking forward to what Nemzzz does next.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: LOCKED IN