GEEKIN - Song by Nemzzz featuring Lil Yachty

UK rapper Nemzzz has teamed up with the genre-bending Lil Yachty, for an exciting and hypnotic new song, "GEEKIN."

With Nemzzz preparing his new project, LOCKED IN, he has decided to drop a new single. This track is called "GEEKIN" and it features Lil Yachty . Overall, the production on this song is skeletal yet hypnotic. It pulls you in, and Nemzzz does the rest as he brings forth confident flows. As for Lil Yachty, he continues to experiment with his flow and his voice. There is a unique synergy happening here between the two artists, and it is clear they both understood their respective assignments. Moving forward, we're looking forward to what Nemzzz does next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!