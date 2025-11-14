PTSD 2 - Album by D-Block Europe

If you are into UK rap, then you are certainly familiar with D-Block Europe. The duo has been out here grinding for a minute, and they have developed some major connections during their time in the music world. For instance, the group just dropped its new album PTSD 2, and as you are going to see, it is filled to the brim with some big features. For instance, we get the likes of Rich The Kid, Nemzzz, French Montana, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, and a whole lot more. It is a 29-track project, so yes, it is a bit on the long side. However, if you're a fan of the group, you're going to want to dig in.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, UK Rap
Tracklist for PTSD 2
- Intro Skit (PTSD 2)
- Unbreakable
- Princess Diana ft. Nafe Smallz
- Wrongs ft. Lil Tjay
- Colosseum ft. Bay Swag
- Put Her On
- Mill On A Break-Up
- Bad Luck
- Fetty Wap
- Take Advantage
- Die In This Wraith
- Just Took A Raid ft. Lil Tjay
- Yurr ft. Central Cee
- Asthma
- Keys ft. Popcaan
- Right With The Money
- NFL ft. Lil Baby
- Private Flights ft. Nemzzz
- Super Saiyan
- If I Was Rich Enough ft. French Montana
- Night In The Fiat
- Asking Questions
- Morals Over Motion
- Swimming In Her
- Dennis The Menace
- Still Together ft. Skepta
- Ski Talk
- Perfomante Pain ft. Rich The Kid
- Cartier