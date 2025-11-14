PTSD 2 - Album by D-Block Europe

D-Block Europe have returned for a lengthy new project that is filled to the brim with some pretty high-profile features.

If you are into UK rap, then you are certainly familiar with D-Block Europe. The duo has been out here grinding for a minute, and they have developed some major connections during their time in the music world. For instance, the group just dropped its new album PTSD 2, and as you are going to see, it is filled to the brim with some big features. For instance, we get the likes of Rich The Kid , Nemzzz, French Montana , Lil Baby , Lil Tjay , and a whole lot more. It is a 29-track project, so yes, it is a bit on the long side. However, if you're a fan of the group, you're going to want to dig in.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!