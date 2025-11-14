PTSD 2 - Album by D-Block Europe

BY Alexander Cole 63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
PTSD 2 PTSD 2
D-Block Europe have returned for a lengthy new project that is filled to the brim with some pretty high-profile features.

If you are into UK rap, then you are certainly familiar with D-Block Europe. The duo has been out here grinding for a minute, and they have developed some major connections during their time in the music world. For instance, the group just dropped its new album PTSD 2, and as you are going to see, it is filled to the brim with some big features. For instance, we get the likes of Rich The Kid, Nemzzz, French Montana, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, and a whole lot more. It is a 29-track project, so yes, it is a bit on the long side. However, if you're a fan of the group, you're going to want to dig in.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop, UK Rap

Tracklist for PTSD 2
  1. Intro Skit (PTSD 2)
  2. Unbreakable
  3. Princess Diana ft. Nafe Smallz
  4. Wrongs ft. Lil Tjay
  5. Colosseum ft. Bay Swag
  6. Put Her On
  7. Mill On A Break-Up
  8. Bad Luck
  9. Fetty Wap
  10. Take Advantage
  11. Die In This Wraith
  12. Just Took A Raid ft. Lil Tjay
  13. Yurr ft. Central Cee
  14. Asthma
  15. Keys ft. Popcaan
  16. Right With The Money
  17. NFL ft. Lil Baby
  18. Private Flights ft. Nemzzz
  19. Super Saiyan
  20. If I Was Rich Enough ft. French Montana
  21. Night In The Fiat
  22. Asking Questions
  23. Morals Over Motion
  24. Swimming In Her
  25. Dennis The Menace
  26. Still Together ft. Skepta
  27. Ski Talk
  28. Perfomante Pain ft. Rich The Kid
  29. Cartier
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
News French Montana's "Montana" Ft. Drake, Chris Brown, Logic, Kevin Gates, Kodak Black & More 20.5K
News G Herbo Shares "PTSD (Deluxe)" With 14 New Tracks 6.4K
News G Herbo Drops Off "PTSD" Ft. Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, & More 7.6K
News French Montana Finally Releases "They Got Amnesia" Ft. Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo & More 20.1K
Comments 0