NBA YoungBoy's Brother Arrested For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping Woman

NBA YoungBoy is no stranger to legal trouble, but recent developments in that regard are happening in his orbit rather than relating directly to him. One example was a group of teenagers reportedly being detained at his documentary screening. But a more serious situation concerns the Baton Rouge rapper's brother, Kendell Gaulden, and another Lousiana rapper named Lil Dump.

According to The Advocate, recently filed court records show authorities arrested Gaulden for aggravated assault in Houston on April 20 on a $500K bond. Officials accused him of trying to shoot Baton Rouge rapper and NBA affiliate Lil Dump, real name Dedrick Wright, and pistol-whipping Wright's girlfriend on April 17. Dump and YoungBoy have collaborated before on tracks like "Bling" and reportedly share a close friendship.

In addition, photo and video evidence from social media reportedly shows Wright and Kendell Gaulden hanging out multiple times. A police report reportedly identifies the woman as "Mrs. Jones." She claimed the three were hanging out in Houston.

Per the court filing, "Mrs. Jones" and Gaulden fought after she didn't let him drive her car. Then, he allegedly told Wright he needed to control his girlfriend to avoid a shooting, and then allegedly pulled out two pistols and threatened to "shoot his b***h." According to police, Gaulden allegedly pistol-whipped her, which led to him and Dump fighting.

The woman reportedly claimed to police that Gaulden pulled the trigger on one of the guns during the fight, but no bullets were fired since the gun's magazine fell out during the scuffle. Gaulden is reportedly in a Harris County jail awaiting a May 14 bond hearing.

NBA YoungBoy's Siblings

Kendell Gaulden has reportedly faced legal trouble before. Several charges against him in Texas since 2021 include evading arrest, carrying firearms unlawfully, and a burglary charge. The court filings for that 2025 burglary case reportedly accused him of threatening to kill a woman, fatally shooting her dog, and breaking into her home. His indictment over that incident reportedly led to him posting bail, and he reportedly awaited trial for that case when the alleged pistol-whipping occurred.

NBA YoungBoy's other siblings reportedly include younger brother Bway Yungy, his brother OG 3Three, and his sister Landa. We will see if NBA affiliate Lil Dump responds to this situation.