2C - Song by Chow Lee & Cash Cobain

Chow Lee and Cash Cobain are two artists who currently operate within the confines of the Sexy Drill genre. It is a sub-genre of New York drill, and it has been taking off over the past few years. The sound has proven to be a bit polarizing at times. Regardless, Chow Lee and Cash Cobain remain as frequent collaborators. On the song "2C," both artists show that they can craft catchy hooks and infectious beats. The song here has a nice groove to it, and it is clear that the two know what works for one another. For those who are enthusiasts of this sound, "2C" does not disappoint.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A