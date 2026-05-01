BERNARR. - Album by Durand Bernarr

Fresh off his Grammy win, Durand Bernarr is back with a self-titled new album that contains some of his best work to date.

Durand Bernarr has quickly become one of the biggest artists in the R&B world. He took home a Grammy this past year, and he is keeping all of his momentum alive. Following the release of singles like "Wild Ride," the artist has dropped off his new album, BERNARR. There are 17 tracks here and some major features. For instance, we get Big Sean , Khalid, James Fauntleroy , Vic Mensa , Sevyn Streeter, and BJ The Chicago Kid . It is another dope offering, and one that cements Bernarr as one of the best in the business.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!