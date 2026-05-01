BERNARR. - Album by Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr has quickly become one of the biggest artists in the R&B world. He took home a Grammy this past year, and he is keeping all of his momentum alive. Following the release of singles like "Wild Ride," the artist has dropped off his new album, BERNARR. There are 17 tracks here and some major features. For instance, we get Big Sean, Khalid, James Fauntleroy, Vic Mensa, Sevyn Streeter, and BJ The Chicago Kid. It is another dope offering, and one that cements Bernarr as one of the best in the business.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for BERNARR.
- RIVER
- HELLO!
- Undivided
- sleep
- AM I OKAY?!
- Homesick ft. Vic Mensa
- Sugar Family
- AYO! BJ The Chicago Kid
- SHARP!
- EFFORT.
- Waiting ft. Big Seasn
- Wild Ride ft. James Fauntleroy
- BLOOM
- soft. ft. Khalid
- My Life
- I Found Myself
- 10,000 Lifetimes ft. Sevyn Streeter