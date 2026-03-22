Wild Ride - Song by Durand Bernarr & James Fauntleroy

Durand Bernarr has been having a phenomenal start to 2026. With a Grammy win to his name, the artist has been looking to get back in the swing of things and release more music. That is exactly what he did on Friday with his new track "Wild Ride," featuring James Fauntleroy. On this track, we get an energetic sound that feels like a mesh of multiple different genres. Bernarr sounds as good as ever on the song, which has a cinematic quality to it, as well. Everything is firing on all cylinders here, and it really does feel as though Bernarr has reached flow state.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Wild Ride
Tighter than a seatbelt, that's why
Wouldn't let no one else take over you driving
I'm riding
Don't need your phone, keep your eyes on the road