Wild Ride - Song by Durand Bernarr & James Fauntleroy

Following a successful Grammys campaign, Durand Bernarr has returned with a high-octane new track with the help of James Fauntleroy.

Durand Bernarr has been having a phenomenal start to 2026. With a Grammy win to his name, the artist has been looking to get back in the swing of things and release more music. That is exactly what he did on Friday with his new track "Wild Ride," featuring James Fauntleroy . On this track, we get an energetic sound that feels like a mesh of multiple different genres. Bernarr sounds as good as ever on the song, which has a cinematic quality to it, as well. Everything is firing on all cylinders here, and it really does feel as though Bernarr has reached flow state.

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