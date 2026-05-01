DaysB4Bad* - EP by LUCKI

With "Drugs R Bad" dropping on May 15, Lucki has come through with a fresh EP to give fans something to tide themselves over with.

LUCKI is an artist who has developed a cult-like following over the years. The kind of following that will listen to everything he puts out, regardless of the frequency of those drops. On May 15, LUCKI will be dropping Drugs R Bad, which has been anticipated for a while. Today, LUCKI decided to deliver for his fans by dropping a five-track EP called DaysB4Bad*. This is yet another solid piece of work from LUCKI, who continues to show growth in his sound. The EP contains a freestyle and also a verse from Lil Yachty . If you're having a hard time waiting for Drugs R Bad, this will certainly help tide you over.

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