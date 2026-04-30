Delonte West Delivers Inspiring Update Months Into Sobriety

It's been a tough couple of years for Delonte West, but now, it looks like things are finally turning around. Yesterday (April 29), the former NBA star took to Instagram to provide his fans with an encouraging update. According to him, he's been sober for months and is finally getting back on his feet.

Needless to say, his supporters are thrilled to see him doing so well. "Anybody can have a comeback; pray for this man 😃 🙏🏼," one Instagram user comments. "Proud of him 💪🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Wishing him nothing but blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽," another writes. Someone else says, "God is GREAT!!!!"

On top of addiction, West has battled homelessness and mental health issues. He also ran into some legal trouble earlier this year, when he was arrested for alleged robbery.

In January, officials received a call from someone who alleged that they'd been assaulted and robbed in Belle Haven. When they got there, the caller alleged that West was the perpetrator. Shortly after his arrest, he was released on a $1K bond. Allegedly, he took just $23.

Before that, West was arrested in November for alleged public intoxication. Authorities said it was "for his own safety."

Delonte West Sobriety

Over the years, loved ones have tried to help West change his life for the better. Until now, however, nothing stuck. During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast in 2024, for example, Mark Cuban recalled sending him to rehab.

“I thought we had him,” he explained at the time. “I thought we had him turned around. We sent him down to Jayson’s place down in Florida. It’s like a farm, Jayson Williams.'”

“It’s like he’s making progress, sending pictures,” he added. “Donte’s e-mailing me, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, we getting this,’ and then Donte throws the sh** over the fence, and disappears. We bring him back again, making progress, this is it, same sh**… Only so much you can do. Mental illness is real. It is real, and you just don’t wish it away."