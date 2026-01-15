Delonte West Arrested In Virginia For Alleged $23 Theft And Assault

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Delonte West Arrested Alleged Theft
Oct 15, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West (13) during the game against the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Rockets 123-104. Jerome Miron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Delonte West is accused of robbing and assaulting someone in Belle Haven in December, just a month after his previous arrest.

Delonte West is no stranger to legal woes, and now, it looks like he's had another run-in with the law. TMZ Sports reports that the 42-year-old was arrested in Virginia last month for allegedly robbing someone.

Officials told the outlet that they got a call from an individual claiming to have been robbed and assaulted in Belle Haven. When they got there, they pointed out the alleged perpetrator, and it was West. Shortly after his arrest, he was released on a $1K bond. Apparently, he took just $23 from the alleged victim. His team has not publicly commented on the arrest at the time of writing.

This isn't the first time in recent months that West has been arrested, either. In November, he was taken into custody after showing signs of public intoxication. Officers said it was "for his own safety."

Read More: NBA Fans Express Concern For Delonte West After New Viral Video

Is Delonte West Sober?
NBA: Preseason-Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
Oct 17, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West (13) yells to his teammates from the bench during the second quarter \H\ at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was reported earlier this month that West's life was headed in the right direction, as he was celebrating 30 days sober in rehab. It's unclear whether or not that's still the case. The former NBA star has had some help from loved ones amid his battles with homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues.

Mark Cuban, for example, previously tried to get him help. “I thought we had him,” he told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay in 2024. “I thought we had him turned around. We sent him down to Jayson’s place down in Florida. It’s like a farm, Jayson Williams.'”

“It’s like he’s making progress, sending pictures,” he continued. “Donte’s e-mailing me, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, we getting this,’ and then Donte throws the sh** over the fence, and disappears. We bring him back again, making progress, this is it, same sh**… Only so much you can do. Mental illness is real. It is real, and you just don’t wish it away."

Read More: Delonte West's NBA Odyssey: Triumphs & Trials

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Sports NBA Fans Express Concern For Delonte West After New Viral Video
Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns Sports Delonte West Has Been Arrested Again, Collapsed While Running From Police
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
delonte west Sports Delonte West Arrested After Trying To Evade Police: What We Know
Comments 0