Delonte West Arrested In Virginia For Alleged $23 Theft And Assault

Delonte West is no stranger to legal woes, and now, it looks like he's had another run-in with the law. TMZ Sports reports that the 42-year-old was arrested in Virginia last month for allegedly robbing someone.

Officials told the outlet that they got a call from an individual claiming to have been robbed and assaulted in Belle Haven. When they got there, they pointed out the alleged perpetrator, and it was West. Shortly after his arrest, he was released on a $1K bond. Apparently, he took just $23 from the alleged victim. His team has not publicly commented on the arrest at the time of writing.

This isn't the first time in recent months that West has been arrested, either. In November, he was taken into custody after showing signs of public intoxication. Officers said it was "for his own safety."

Is Delonte West Sober?

Oct 17, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West (13) yells to his teammates from the bench during the second quarter \H\ at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was reported earlier this month that West's life was headed in the right direction, as he was celebrating 30 days sober in rehab. It's unclear whether or not that's still the case. The former NBA star has had some help from loved ones amid his battles with homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues.

Mark Cuban, for example, previously tried to get him help. “I thought we had him,” he told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay in 2024. “I thought we had him turned around. We sent him down to Jayson’s place down in Florida. It’s like a farm, Jayson Williams.'”