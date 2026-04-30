Karlissa Saffold Body Shames Ice Spice Following Viral Thirst Trap

BY Alexander Cole
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Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Ice Spice posted a thirst trap on Tuesday and it lit up the internet. Now, Karlissa Saffold is criticizing her for it.

Karlissa Saffold is someone who does not shy away from giving her opinion on social media. For those who may not be aware, Saffold is the mother of Blueface. She uses her social media as a diary of sorts, and has always sought to comment on the day's events.

Recently, that is exactly what she did as it pertains to Ice Spice. The artist recently posted a thirst trap in which she had appeared to gain some weight. The thirst trap went viral, with many praising Ice Spice for her current looks. However, Saffold took a much different approach that probably won't be well-received by Ice Spice or anyone with a similar body type.

"That booty look like my grandma booty," Saffold wrote. The internet personality then went on to make more comments about cellulite and how she could get rid of it. It all felt mean-spirited, and as you can imagine, the comments were subsequently amplified.

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Karlissa Saffold Has Harsh Words For Ice Spice

There have been two very different reactions to all of this. Of course, there are those who are haters who want to agree with Saffold's sentiments. Meanwhile, there are those like Jack Harlow, who can't help but express how good Ice Spice looks.

Quite frankly, it feels like a conversation that doesn't serve anyone any good. Women are already under immense pressure to perform and to look a certain way. Ice Spice has changed her looks a couple of times over the years, and it's her business as to why that is.

One has to wonder why Saffold felt the need to comment on this. Ice Spice has not been associated with her son, nor anyone in her immediate vicinity. With that being said, it really does feel as though these comments are uncalled for, and completely out of pocket.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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