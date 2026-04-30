Karlissa Saffold Body Shames Ice Spice Following Viral Thirst Trap

Karlissa Saffold is someone who does not shy away from giving her opinion on social media. For those who may not be aware, Saffold is the mother of Blueface. She uses her social media as a diary of sorts, and has always sought to comment on the day's events.

Recently, that is exactly what she did as it pertains to Ice Spice. The artist recently posted a thirst trap in which she had appeared to gain some weight. The thirst trap went viral, with many praising Ice Spice for her current looks. However, Saffold took a much different approach that probably won't be well-received by Ice Spice or anyone with a similar body type.

"That booty look like my grandma booty," Saffold wrote. The internet personality then went on to make more comments about cellulite and how she could get rid of it. It all felt mean-spirited, and as you can imagine, the comments were subsequently amplified.

Karlissa Saffold Has Harsh Words For Ice Spice

There have been two very different reactions to all of this. Of course, there are those who are haters who want to agree with Saffold's sentiments. Meanwhile, there are those like Jack Harlow, who can't help but express how good Ice Spice looks.

Quite frankly, it feels like a conversation that doesn't serve anyone any good. Women are already under immense pressure to perform and to look a certain way. Ice Spice has changed her looks a couple of times over the years, and it's her business as to why that is.