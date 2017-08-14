body shamers
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Reminds Us She's "Skinny And Proud" As Haters Urge Her To Eat MoreThe Boston-born lyricist has always been proud of her slim figure.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoi Leray Claps Back At Twitter Users Body-Shaming Her BET Awards PicturesCoi Leray remains body-positive, despite Twitter users making fun of her appearance on the BET Awards red carpet.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureAkbar V Defends Lizzo From Trolls: "Don't Let Nobody Drive You Into Depression"The reality TV sent warm words to the hitmaker calling for her to ignore body-shaming trolls. By Madusa S.
- GramAshanti Body-Shamed Over Revealing Outfit, Fans Come To Her DefenseLeave Ashanti alone.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek Claps Back At Body-ShamersRob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek is lashing out at all the people saying hurtful comments online.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentAnna Faris Becomes Target For Bodyshamers After Posting "Too Thin" PhotoActress Anna Faris is on the receiving end of body shamers with a recent photo.By Nicole Fee
- MusicIggy Azalea Swats The Body Shamers With Quantum Butt JiggleIggy Azalea shoots her "imperfect model" to perfection.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKarrueche Tran Claps Back At The Body ShamersKarrueche defends herself.By Matt F