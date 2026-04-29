DaBaby says that he's a better rapper than the entirety of the "big three," including J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. He discussed his own talents during an interview with Apple Music, which dropped last Friday.

At one point in the interview, DaBaby described himself as the best rapper alive. "A thousand percent. A thousand percent. Like you can go back to when I first started… I always say like — and I know a lot of people say they're the best — but, like, I'm the best motherf**kin' rapper. Like, I've been saying it like, and I you know I often say it when I do my freestyles or whatever," he said, as caught by XXL. "This is a phrase of mine, and a lot of people are familiar with me saying it, but I definitely do mean it. And you know, it ain't no of course I feel like everybody should feel like they're the best, but that's not — I'm not talking like that — when I say that. Like, I'm better than these ni**as. Like, I really mean that."

In making his argument, DaBaby highlighted his versatility as an artist. "I feel like I have the ability to, you know, go anywhere, you know what I mean, musically. Like I can literally do it. Even if we strip everything else away and just go back to being in front of a microphone and putting music on, like I can I can get in there with the best of them," he said.

Despite the proclamation, DaBaby says he'd still love to collaborate with J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. "And it ain't no, you know, it's nothing to be frowned upon or whatever," he further clarified. "I would love to work with these guys. Like it take me saying that type of s**t and then putting it on display with the music and you know putting it out for those doors to open up for these you know for me to end up in the rooms with these guys and on the records with these guys."

DaBaby's "Be More Grateful"

The interview with Apple Music comes after DaBaby released his latest project, Be More Grateful, back in January. In promotion of the album, he'll be putting on his own music festival on June 13 in North Carolina. In other news, The New York Times named Kendrick Lamar as one of the greatest living American songwriters on Tuesday.