Shyne Honored With Key To The City Of Brooklyn

BY Cole Blake
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Torae Carr New Jack City Birthday Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Shyne attends Torae Carr New Jack City Birthday Party on March 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Shyne will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut studio album by performing in Brooklyn on May 2.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso presented Shyne with a key to the city during a ceremony at the East Flatbush Young Men’s Mentorship Expo on Saturday. He was recognized for his impact on hip-hop as well as his work as a public figure and advocate. Additionally, Reynoso officially proclaimed April 25, 2026, as “Shyne Day” in Brooklyn.

"Shyne embodies what is possible when a community believes in its young people, and the magic that can happen when young people are given the resources they need to thrive. East Flatbush raised Shyne, and it only made sense to present him with the Key to Brooklyn as we team up to deliver hope and opportunity to dozens of young men today,” Reynoso said at the event, as caught by BK Reader.

Shyne also addressed the crowd. “This is the community that raised me, and it’s important for me to pass that love forward,” he said. “There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate this milestone than coming back home and pouring into the next generation.” He further announced that attendees would receive free tickets to his 25th anniversary concert on May 2 at the Kings Theatre.

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Shyne's 25th Anniversary Concert

The concert will celebrate his self-titled debut studio album, which dropped on September 26, 2000. Despite Shyne's incarceration at the time, it debuted and peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. It sold nearly 160,000 copies in its first week.

On Tuesday, Shyne shared a video of himself in front of the Kings Theatre on Instagram to promote the concert. "Can’t wait to see you this Saturday, May 2 @kingsbklyn as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Shyne Album…..the celebration will continue @crownhilltheatre where I will meet, take pictures and party with you, my loyal supporters, who’ve made Shyne a Rap Legend," he captioned the post. Tons of fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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