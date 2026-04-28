Shyne Honored With Key To The City Of Brooklyn

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso presented Shyne with a key to the city during a ceremony at the East Flatbush Young Men’s Mentorship Expo on Saturday. He was recognized for his impact on hip-hop as well as his work as a public figure and advocate. Additionally, Reynoso officially proclaimed April 25, 2026, as “Shyne Day” in Brooklyn.

"Shyne embodies what is possible when a community believes in its young people, and the magic that can happen when young people are given the resources they need to thrive. East Flatbush raised Shyne, and it only made sense to present him with the Key to Brooklyn as we team up to deliver hope and opportunity to dozens of young men today,” Reynoso said at the event, as caught by BK Reader.

Shyne also addressed the crowd. “This is the community that raised me, and it’s important for me to pass that love forward,” he said. “There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate this milestone than coming back home and pouring into the next generation.” He further announced that attendees would receive free tickets to his 25th anniversary concert on May 2 at the Kings Theatre.

Shyne's 25th Anniversary Concert

The concert will celebrate his self-titled debut studio album, which dropped on September 26, 2000. Despite Shyne's incarceration at the time, it debuted and peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. It sold nearly 160,000 copies in its first week.