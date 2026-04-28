It's Ok - Song by Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller remains one of the biggest artists in the R&B world. His album Trapsoul changed the landscape when it came out, and fans are always excited to hear new music from him. On Tuesday, he came through with a new single called "It's Ok." This seductive new track is one that fans can certainly appreciate. Overall, it is another demonstration that Tiller is at the top of his game. Whether it be his voice, his lyrics, or even his beat selection. This new single signals a new era is upon us, and we are eager to see where he ends up taking us.
Release Date: April 28, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from It's Ok
Yeah, who that to the right, yeah
Tеll her it's okay, she can shake that ass right, yеah
Tell her it's okay, she look good up under lights, yeah
It's okay to take them heels off when they tight, yeah