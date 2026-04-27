Dragonball - Song by Noqh, MARCO PLUS & Fly Anakin

If you are looking for some fantastic new music to start your Monday, then look no further than "Dragonball," the latest track from producer Noqh. This song features MARCO PLUS and Fly Anakin, who have a history of putting out quality music. Noqh provides us with some gorgeous sampling that loops throughout the duration of the song. Meanwhile, MARCO PLUS and Fly Anakin deliver solid verses full of personality and great bars. These three have some real chemistry on the song, and it makes for a fun listen.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A