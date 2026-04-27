Dragonball - Song by Noqh, MARCO PLUS & Fly Anakin

Producer Noqh has teamed up with MARCO PLUS and Fly Anakin for a masterful new track simply titled, "Dragonball."

If you are looking for some fantastic new music to start your Monday, then look no further than "Dragonball," the latest track from producer Noqh. This song features MARCO PLUS and Fly Anakin, who have a history of putting out quality music. Noqh provides us with some gorgeous sampling that loops throughout the duration of the song. Meanwhile, MARCO PLUS and Fly Anakin deliver solid verses full of personality and great bars. These three have some real chemistry on the song, and it makes for a fun listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!