Windows 98 - Song by MARCO PLUS

MARCO PLUS has become an artist to watch out for, and his new song "Windows 98" is yet another example of his talents.

MARCO PLUS is an artist that you need to get acquainted with as soon as possible. He has been bubbling over the past few years, and it feels like he is truly on the cusp of something great. On Thursday, he beat his peers to the New Music Friday punch by delivering a brand-new single called "Windows 98." This is a track that comes complete with some smooth production and some solid bars as well. MARCO PLUS's flows are confident as ever, and it is clear that he has a complete command over his artistic expression. We can't wait to hear more from him over the coming months.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!