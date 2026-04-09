Windows 98 - Song by MARCO PLUS

MARCO PLUS is an artist that you need to get acquainted with as soon as possible. He has been bubbling over the past few years, and it feels like he is truly on the cusp of something great. On Thursday, he beat his peers to the New Music Friday punch by delivering a brand-new single called "Windows 98." This is a track that comes complete with some smooth production and some solid bars as well. MARCO PLUS's flows are confident as ever, and it is clear that he has a complete command over his artistic expression. We can't wait to hear more from him over the coming months.
Release Date: April 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A