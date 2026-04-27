Money Dumb - Song by Noah Mejia & 2Slimey

Noah Mejia is an underground producer and is responsible for some truly bombastic production. The underground has gone in an abrasive hyperpop direction over the last few years, and Mejia operated within that territory effectively. On Friday, he dropped off a new song with 2Slimey, a polarizing figure in the underground rap scene. The song contains some of 2Slimey's cleanest vocals to date. Whether or not fans will be happy about that remains to be seen. Either way, both artists combine for a sound that is going to break the brains of mainstream enthusiasts. It's a sound that continues to receive some pushback, yet it persists.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A