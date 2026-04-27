Money Dumb - Song by Noah Mejia & 2Slimey

BY Alexander Cole
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Noah Mejia and 2Slimey have teamed up for a new song called "Money Dumb," which contains some mind-melting production.

Noah Mejia is an underground producer and is responsible for some truly bombastic production. The underground has gone in an abrasive hyperpop direction over the last few years, and Mejia operated within that territory effectively. On Friday, he dropped off a new song with 2Slimey, a polarizing figure in the underground rap scene. The song contains some of 2Slimey's cleanest vocals to date. Whether or not fans will be happy about that remains to be seen. Either way, both artists combine for a sound that is going to break the brains of mainstream enthusiasts. It's a sound that continues to receive some pushback, yet it persists.

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Money Dumb
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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