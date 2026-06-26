Totalbass - Album by 2Slimey

2Slimey is one of the most notable underground rappers out right now, although its for his style over substance mentality.

2Slimey is an artist who can be hard to stomach at times. Quite frankly, his noisy sound can be too much to handle. Perhaps this is a Gen Alpha vs Millennial divide. Either way, the artist is back with a six-track project called Totalbass. If you don't love this new Underground Rap meta, then you probably won't enjoy this new EP. Ultimately, this is what we would call niche. But if you want to blow out your eardrums, be our guest.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!