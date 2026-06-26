Totalbass - Album by 2Slimey

2Slimey is an artist who can be hard to stomach at times. Quite frankly, his noisy sound can be too much to handle. Perhaps this is a Gen Alpha vs Millennial divide. Either way, the artist is back with a six-track project called Totalbass. If you don't love this new Underground Rap meta, then you probably won't enjoy this new EP. Ultimately, this is what we would call niche. But if you want to blow out your eardrums, be our guest.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Tracklist for Totalbass
- Left Right
- Wine
- lobby
- Bentley & Lambs
- Ballout
- Money Dumb