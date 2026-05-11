Kno You - Song by 2Slimey

2Slimey is an underground artist who, at times, has caught quite a bit of flak for making music that is difficult to listen to. Overall, he is an artist with some interesting ideas, although, for the most part, his beats are sometimes just a bit too out there for the masses. An example of his abrasive nature is the song, "Kno You." In this track, 2Slimey immediately gives you a headache with blown-out beats and an autotuned voice that pierces your brain. For some Gen Z and Gen Alpha, this sounds like Beethoven. For this Zillennial, not so much.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Kno You
Pack gonna run and you know it's a touchdown
Fuckin' bitches all night 'til the sun down
Movin' that weight, boy, you know it's a shut down
Runnin' up, that boy, he get gunned down