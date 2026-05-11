Kno You - Song by 2Slimey

2Slimey is an artist who makes extremely polarizing music, and his latest single, "Kno You," certainly fits that mold.

2Slimey is an underground artist who, at times, has caught quite a bit of flak for making music that is difficult to listen to. Overall, he is an artist with some interesting ideas, although, for the most part, his beats are sometimes just a bit too out there for the masses. An example of his abrasive nature is the song, "Kno You." In this track, 2Slimey immediately gives you a headache with blown-out beats and an autotuned voice that pierces your brain. For some Gen Z and Gen Alpha, this sounds like Beethoven. For this Zillennial, not so much.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!