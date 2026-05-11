Murder Rate - Song by Rocket Rese

Underground rapper Rocket Rese is known for aggressive beats, lyrics, and flows, and on "Murder Rate," he certainly ups the ante.

In the underground space, it feels like some artists are looking to be as shocking as possible with their beat selections. Overall, 2Slimey is a great example of this. As it turns out, Rocket Rese is as well. Look no further than his latest effort, "Murder Rate." This song contains a thumping and head-stirring instrumental that is immediately going to whack you over the head. From there, he matches the vibe of the beat with some shouted, aggressive lyrics that will make you feel claustrophobic. It's a unique listening experience that fans will be intrigued by.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!