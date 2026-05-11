Murder Rate - Song by Rocket Rese

In the underground space, it feels like some artists are looking to be as shocking as possible with their beat selections. Overall, 2Slimey is a great example of this. As it turns out, Rocket Rese is as well. Look no further than his latest effort, "Murder Rate." This song contains a thumping and head-stirring instrumental that is immediately going to whack you over the head. From there, he matches the vibe of the beat with some shouted, aggressive lyrics that will make you feel claustrophobic. It's a unique listening experience that fans will be intrigued by.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A