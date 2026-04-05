Baptized - Song by Rocket Rese & SosMula

Rocket Rese and CityMorgue rapper SosMula are here with a new heavy metal rage single "BAPTIZED." It belongs to the former and it's also their first-ever collaboration. It's kind of shocking once you take a look at Rocket Rese's discography. A lot of his tracks are of the SosMula ilk. He too likes to incorporate elements of heavy metal, rock, rage, horrorcore, and rap. While this song will be abrasive on the ears for some, those who like songs that hit them with a major rush of energy will get a kick out of this. Rese and SosMula may have some more music on the way per his Instagram, so stay tuned if you enjoy "BAPTIZED" (stream-able below).
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A