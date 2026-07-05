Why You Wanna Hate On Meh – Song by 2slimey

2slimey is one of the most divisive artists in the rage genre these days, and songs like "Why You Wanna Hate On Meh" prove why. The song is somehow both an homage to Michael Jackson's "Why You Wanna Trip On Me" and a distorted, acidic, occasionally off-beat, and volatile rage banger with overpowering bass and heaps of vocal effects. It was originally a bonus track on slimey's Totalbass EP that was exclusive to SoundCloud and YouTube, but it's now on all streaming services. This will definitely not convince you of anything if you're not already a fan, but if you are, this is pushing his artistry to even more brazen directions.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rage
Album: Totalbass
Quotable Lyrics from Why You Wanna Hate On Meh
The way that I'm moving, I'm the King Of Pop,
Wiping that nose, you sneeze a lot,
She sucking the team, she seen a lot,
F***ing your b***h, she scream a lot