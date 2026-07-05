Why You Wanna Hate On Meh – Song by 2slimey

"Why You Wanna Hate On Meh" by 2slimey is one of the most off-putting Michael Jackson homages you will ever hear.

2slimey is one of the most divisive artists in the rage genre these days, and songs like "Why You Wanna Hate On Meh" prove why. The song is somehow both an homage to Michael Jackson's "Why You Wanna Trip On Me" and a distorted, acidic, occasionally off-beat, and volatile rage banger with overpowering bass and heaps of vocal effects. It was originally a bonus track on slimey's Totalbass EP that was exclusive to SoundCloud and YouTube, but it's now on all streaming services. This will definitely not convince you of anything if you're not already a fan, but if you are, this is pushing his artistry to even more brazen directions.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.