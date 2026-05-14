Protagonist - Album by Bleood

Bleood is an underground artist with a style that is hard to put a finger on, and now, he is here with a new project, "Protagonist."

Bleood is an artist who certainly fits the current underground rap meta. In the same vein as 2Slimey or even Edward Skeletrix, Bleood's music can oftentimes be unpenetrable. His latest album Protagonist is the perfect example of this. From the noisy, oftentimes incoherent lyrics to the ear-splitting beats, this is a sound that is not going to be for everyone. Those who get it, love it. Those who don't want to shut this off as quickly as humanly possible. With this new Bleood record, there is no doubt that some polarizing reactions are on the horizon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!