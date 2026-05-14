Protagonist - Album by Bleood

Bleood is an artist who certainly fits the current underground rap meta. In the same vein as 2Slimey or even Edward Skeletrix, Bleood's music can oftentimes be unpenetrable. His latest album Protagonist is the perfect example of this. From the noisy, oftentimes incoherent lyrics to the ear-splitting beats, this is a sound that is not going to be for everyone. Those who get it, love it. Those who don't want to shut this off as quickly as humanly possible. With this new Bleood record, there is no doubt that some polarizing reactions are on the horizon.
Release Date: May 14, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Tracklist for Protagonist
- mayback key fob
- chrome dinosaur
- codeine tears
- rub my belly
- on E
- push
- i aint start making money till i started doing drugs
- ding dong
- friend or foe