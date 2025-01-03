Edward Skeletrix Re-Invents The Wheel With His "Museum Music" Projects Released Under Different Names

BYAlexander Cole24 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
edward-skeletrix-museum-musicedward-skeletrix-museum-music
Edward Skeletrix is an artist in every sense of the word.

If you aren't fully entrenched in underground hip-hop, then you may not know who Edward Skeletrix is. However, over the course of 2025, there is a very good chance that will change. Overall, Skeletrix is an artist who has been making music since 2013 when he was just 15 years old. He produced one of XXXTentacion's earliest songs and is also responsible for the Syckli streetwear brand which was worn by numerous SoundCloud artists during that infamous 2016-2018 era. Not to mention, he even has collaborations with Night Lovell, albeit under a different name.

His work under Edward Skeletrix, however, is much more post-modern and Dadaist in nature. He is a master of self-promotion. From AI memes to his Hubert Skeletrix alter ego which has been plastered all over the halls of college campuses. In 2023, he dropped off his first project Skeletrix Language and since that time, he has been teasing Museum Music. On New Year's Day, fans were gearing up for the release of the project, and Skeletrix delivered. Although he did so in a truly unique way. Instead of dropping just one album, he dropped two. The first was under his name. The second was under the name Im A Monster.

As for the sounds of these albums, they very much fit the current wave of underground rap. Loud and glitchy synths with melodic autotuned vocals that fill your headphones. The types of beats you would expect a producer to make knowing just how cooked our attention spans are. However, Skeletrix does something different with his music. Instead of the status quo, he opts for these maximalist compositions that are filled with various auditory intricacies. A song like "Plastic Body" requires numerous listens in order to pick up on the subtleties of each beat.

Meanwhile, the vocals are melodic and in some cases beautiful. While on the Im A Monster version of Museum Music, Skeletrix examines mental illness and can be heard delivering more aggressive flows. It's here where he gets raw and more brutally honest with his listener. For some, Edward Skeletrix's sound is going to be too much. Some might even call it auditory shitposting. But if this is the direction that music is heading, then perhaps Skeletrix is the Underground's Kanye West. He is on the cusp of something great, and we cannot wait to hear what he does next.

Edward Skeletrix Drops "Museum Music" Under Two Names

Tracklist for Edward Skeletrix - Museum Music

  1. Congratulations
  2. Typical Rap Song 11
  3. Life's So Funny ft. o0o
  4. Blurry Picture (Psychosis)
  5. Plastic Body
  6. Slave N****s Still Shop At Neimans
  7. Typical Rap Song 12
  8. God Made You A Monster
  9. Drug Dealer Injects His Fentanyl (Psychosis)
  10. Skeletrix Island
  11. Drug Story
  12. Killing Over Likes
  13. Making Art For Money
  14. OnlyFan
  15. Yo Bro Will Kill You For A Band

Tracklist for Im A Monster - Museum Music

  1. God
  2. Smoke
  3. Real Business
  4. IDGAF
  5. Real One
  6. Sunny Days In The A'
  7. Blue
  8. 'confeti
  9. Demons On Twitter Wont Follow Me Back
  10. Pain Pain Pain
  11. 667 Know Im Going To Heaven
  12. garcon
  13. Life Could Go By Quick
  14. Congratulations (Complete) Only Available On YouTube
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...