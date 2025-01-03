Edward Skeletrix Re-Invents The Wheel With His "Museum Music" Projects Released Under Different Names

Edward Skeletrix is an artist in every sense of the word.

If you aren't fully entrenched in underground hip-hop, then you may not know who Edward Skeletrix is. However, over the course of 2025, there is a very good chance that will change. Overall, Skeletrix is an artist who has been making music since 2013 when he was just 15 years old. He produced one of XXXTentacion's earliest songs and is also responsible for the Syckli streetwear brand which was worn by numerous SoundCloud artists during that infamous 2016-2018 era. Not to mention, he even has collaborations with Night Lovell, albeit under a different name.

His work under Edward Skeletrix, however, is much more post-modern and Dadaist in nature. He is a master of self-promotion. From AI memes to his Hubert Skeletrix alter ego which has been plastered all over the halls of college campuses. In 2023, he dropped off his first project Skeletrix Language and since that time, he has been teasing Museum Music. On New Year's Day, fans were gearing up for the release of the project, and Skeletrix delivered. Although he did so in a truly unique way. Instead of dropping just one album, he dropped two. The first was under his name. The second was under the name Im A Monster.

As for the sounds of these albums, they very much fit the current wave of underground rap. Loud and glitchy synths with melodic autotuned vocals that fill your headphones. The types of beats you would expect a producer to make knowing just how cooked our attention spans are. However, Skeletrix does something different with his music. Instead of the status quo, he opts for these maximalist compositions that are filled with various auditory intricacies. A song like "Plastic Body" requires numerous listens in order to pick up on the subtleties of each beat.

Meanwhile, the vocals are melodic and in some cases beautiful. While on the Im A Monster version of Museum Music, Skeletrix examines mental illness and can be heard delivering more aggressive flows. It's here where he gets raw and more brutally honest with his listener. For some, Edward Skeletrix's sound is going to be too much. Some might even call it auditory shitposting. But if this is the direction that music is heading, then perhaps Skeletrix is the Underground's Kanye West. He is on the cusp of something great, and we cannot wait to hear what he does next.

Edward Skeletrix Drops "Museum Music" Under Two Names

Tracklist for Edward Skeletrix - Museum Music

Congratulations Typical Rap Song 11 Life's So Funny ft. o0o Blurry Picture (Psychosis) Plastic Body Slave N****s Still Shop At Neimans Typical Rap Song 12 God Made You A Monster Drug Dealer Injects His Fentanyl (Psychosis) Skeletrix Island Drug Story Killing Over Likes Making Art For Money OnlyFan Yo Bro Will Kill You For A Band

Tracklist for Im A Monster - Museum Music