Body Of Work - Album by Edward Skeletrix

Edward Skeletrix is an underground artist who experiments with his form, and his new project "Body Of Work" is a prime example.

Edward Skeletrix's music isn't for everyone. Those who love it, love it, and those who hate it, despise it with a real passion. Skeletrix seems to revel in this polarization. Case in point, his new album Body Of Work has 26 tracks, and many of them are titled with some sort of variation of the phrase, "Art Is Sucking The Life Out Of Me." The songs can sometimes be devoid of energy, which is certainly on purpose. Skeletrix's albums are sequenced like some sort of subversive art installation. It's something we haven't seen before. Whether or not it sounds good is yet to be determined.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!