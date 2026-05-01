Body Of Work - Album by Edward Skeletrix

Edward Skeletrix's music isn't for everyone. Those who love it, love it, and those who hate it, despise it with a real passion. Skeletrix seems to revel in this polarization. Case in point, his new album Body Of Work has 26 tracks, and many of them are titled with some sort of variation of the phrase, "Art Is Sucking The Life Out Of Me." The songs can sometimes be devoid of energy, which is certainly on purpose. Skeletrix's albums are sequenced like some sort of subversive art installation. It's something we haven't seen before. Whether or not it sounds good is yet to be determined.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Tracklist for Body Of Work
- Everyone & Everything
- Turn Off The Lights
- 정말많이정들었어요! Im So Attached
- Ariana, Bella Hadid
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me Ok
- House Party
- Slavery
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me 6
- Pain & Torture
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me
- Conference
- Let's Take A Break From The Negativity
- So Let's Have Some Fun
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me..
- Love Me Not
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me!
- Guest List
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me Wow
- Luxury Delusions Aeronef
- Art is Sucking The Life Out Of Me Fr
- Back Back
- Art Is Sucking The Life Out Of Me Bro
- Never Feel Again
- Mercay
- Chaos In The Order
- One More Song Til I'm Famous