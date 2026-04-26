i <3 seals – Song by bleood

bleood is quickly making a name for himself in hip-hop's underground thanks to woozy and dizzying songs like "i <3 seals."

bleood is a hot underground name out of Florida with ties to xaviersobased's 1c collective, which should tell you how creative and perplexing of an artist he is. His new single "i <3 seals" isn't just an apparent ode to lean. It's also a dizzying rage-tinted but nonetheless ethereal song with some truly puzzling flows and heavy vocal manipulations. Sometimes, it feels like bleood is chasing the beat or rapping completely outside of it, which makes for a woozy effect. Nevertheless, some enveloping synths and heavy bass keep the momentum up despite the wild performance on the mic. We can't wait to hear what bleood does next, as "i <3 seals" is certainly an impactful track.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.