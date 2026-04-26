i <3 seals – Song by bleood

bleood is a hot underground name out of Florida with ties to xaviersobased's 1c collective, which should tell you how creative and perplexing of an artist he is. His new single "i <3 seals" isn't just an apparent ode to lean. It's also a dizzying rage-tinted but nonetheless ethereal song with some truly puzzling flows and heavy vocal manipulations. Sometimes, it feels like bleood is chasing the beat or rapping completely outside of it, which makes for a woozy effect. Nevertheless, some enveloping synths and heavy bass keep the momentum up despite the wild performance on the mic. We can't wait to hear what bleood does next, as "i <3 seals" is certainly an impactful track.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Underground Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from i<3 seals
H*e, turn around and show cake,
Maybach heater, it's a cold day,
Hit them with one pump like Ceeday,
Pockets Velveeta, where they cheese at?